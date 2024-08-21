Looking At Symbotic's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Symbotic.

Looking at options history for Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 62% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $275,785 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $303,350.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $22.5 to $25.0 for Symbotic over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Symbotic's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Symbotic's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $22.5 to $25.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Symbotic Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SYM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.1 $2.7 $3.09 $25.00 $152.7K 6.9K 1.0K SYM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.1 $2.8 $3.09 $25.00 $122.8K 6.9K 507 SYM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $2.3 $2.25 $2.25 $22.50 $85.0K 20.6K 820 SYM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $2.3 $2.25 $2.25 $22.50 $84.6K 20.6K 2.5K SYM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $2.3 $2.25 $2.25 $22.50 $51.5K 20.6K 3.1K

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc is an automation technology company that develops technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The group develops, commercializes, and deploys innovative, end-to-end technology solutions that dramatically improve supply chain operations. Symbotic also automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for some of the retail and wholesale companies in the world. The company operates in two geographical regions the United States and Canada. Key revenue is generated from the United States.

Present Market Standing of Symbotic With a trading volume of 667,904, the price of SYM is up by 3.48%, reaching $24.7. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 89 days from now. Expert Opinions on Symbotic

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $44.0.

An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Symbotic, maintaining a target price of $49. An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Symbotic, maintaining a target price of $40. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on Symbotic with a target price of $30. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for Symbotic, targeting a price of $41. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $60.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Symbotic, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.