Looking At Super Micro Computer's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Super Micro Computer. Our analysis of options history for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) revealed 103 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 42% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 83 were puts, with a value of $12,294,429, and 20 were calls, valued at $2,372,524.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $12.0 to $114.0 for Super Micro Computer during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Super Micro Computer stands at 4747.89, with a total volume reaching 92,709.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Super Micro Computer, situated within the strike price corridor from $12.0 to $114.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Super Micro Computer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.8 $3.7 $3.8 $20.00 $1.9M 42.8K 5.5K SMCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.84 $2.83 $2.84 $17.50 $1.4M 1.8K 5.0K SMCI CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $6.15 $5.95 $6.1 $60.00 $1.3M 2.8K 2.2K SMCI PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.7 $3.65 $3.7 $20.00 $925.0K 42.8K 8.0K SMCI PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $32.45 $26.85 $28.0 $49.00 $697.2K 420 1.2K

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data center, Big Data, high-performance computing, and "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

In light of the recent options history for Super Micro Computer, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Super Micro Computer With a trading volume of 43,197,754, the price of SMCI is up by 0.92%, reaching $26.27. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 0 days from now.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Super Micro Computer with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

