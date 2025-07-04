Looking for Stocks with Positive Earnings Momentum? Check Out These 2 Oils and Energy Names

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Chevron?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Chevron (CVX) earns a #3 (Hold) 28 days from its next quarterly earnings release on August 1, 2025, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $1.74 a share.

By taking the percentage difference between the $1.74 Most Accurate Estimate and the $1.61 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Chevron has an Earnings ESP of +8.41%. Investors should also know that CVX is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

CVX is part of a big group of Oils and Energy stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at EOG Resources (EOG) as well.

Slated to report earnings on August 7, 2025, EOG Resources holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $2.31 a share 34 days from its next quarterly update.

For EOG Resources, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.13 is +8.63%.

CVX and EOG's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

