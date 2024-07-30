Looking for Stocks with Positive Earnings Momentum? Check Out These 2 Medical Names

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider ResMed?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. ResMed (RMD) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $2.09 a share two days away from its upcoming earnings release on August 1, 2024.

ResMed's Earnings ESP sits at +2.85%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $2.09 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.03. RMD is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

RMD is just one of a large group of Medical stocks with a positive ESP figure. Twist Bioscience (TWST) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Slated to report earnings on August 2, 2024, Twist Bioscience holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is -$0.78 a share three days from its next quarterly update.

Twist Bioscience's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +1.68% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of -$0.79.

RMD and TWST's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

ResMed Inc. (RMD)

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)

