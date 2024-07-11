Looking for Stocks with Positive Earnings Momentum? Check Out These 2 Industrial Products Names

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider RBC Bearings?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. RBC Bearings (RBC) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $2.43 a share 22 days away from its upcoming earnings release on August 2, 2024.

By taking the percentage difference between the $2.43 Most Accurate Estimate and the $2.37 Zacks Consensus Estimate, RBC Bearings has an Earnings ESP of +2.42%. Investors should also know that RBC is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

RBC is part of a big group of Industrial Products stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Atmus Filtration Technologies (ATMU) as well.

Slated to report earnings on August 14, 2024, Atmus Filtration Technologies holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.61 a share 34 days from its next quarterly update.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Atmus Filtration Technologies is $0.58, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +5.63%.

RBC and ATMU's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

