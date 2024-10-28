Looking for Stocks with Positive Earnings Momentum? Check Out These 2 Consumer Staples Names

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider e.l.f. Beauty?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) earns a #3 (Hold) nine days from its next quarterly earnings release on November 6, 2024, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.52 a share.

e.l.f. Beauty's Earnings ESP sits at +17.74%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.52 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.44. ELF is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

ELF is one of just a large database of Consumer Staples stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Clorox (CLX).

Clorox, which is readying to report earnings on October 30, 2024, sits at a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $1.40 a share, and CLX is two days out from its next earnings report.

Clorox's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +2.6% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.36.

ELF and CLX's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

