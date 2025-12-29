Looking for Stocks with Positive Earnings Momentum? Check Out These 2 Consumer Discretionary Names

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider K12?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. K12 (LRN) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $2.42 a share, just 29 days from its upcoming earnings release on January 27, 2026.

By taking the percentage difference between the $2.42 Most Accurate Estimate and the $2.33 Zacks Consensus Estimate, K12 has an Earnings ESP of +3.72%. Investors should also know that LRN is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

LRN is one of just a large database of Consumer Discretionary stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Sirius XM (SIRI).

Slated to report earnings on January 29, 2026, Sirius XM holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and its Most Accurate Estimate is $0.78 a share 31 days from its next quarterly update.

Sirius XM's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +1.45% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.77.

LRN and SIRI's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported

Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading. Check it out here >>

