Looking for Stocks with Positive Earnings Momentum? Check Out These 2 Computer and Technology Names

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Broadcom Inc.

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $11.18 a share 12 days away from its upcoming earnings release on June 12, 2024.

Broadcom Inc.'s Earnings ESP sits at +3.66%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $11.18 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.79. AVGO is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

AVGO is one of just a large database of Computer and Technology stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is NXP Semiconductors (NXPI).

NXP Semiconductors, which is readying to report earnings on July 22, 2024, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $3.20 a share, and NXPI is 52 days out from its next earnings report.

For NXP Semiconductors, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.20 is +0.1%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, AVGO and NXPI could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.