Looking At Steel Dynamics's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in STLD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Steel Dynamics. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 62% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $137,024, and 6 are calls, amounting to $230,858.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $125.0 to $140.0 for Steel Dynamics over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Steel Dynamics options trades today is 172.0 with a total volume of 1,435.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Steel Dynamics's big money trades within a strike price range of $125.0 to $140.0 over the last 30 days.

Steel Dynamics Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STLD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $15.1 $14.6 $14.73 $140.00 $100.1K 14 69 STLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $5.8 $5.7 $5.7 $125.00 $43.5K 43 78 STLD CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $4.2 $4.1 $4.2 $135.00 $42.0K 621 262 STLD CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $4.1 $3.8 $4.04 $135.00 $40.4K 621 261 STLD CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $4.2 $3.9 $4.0 $135.00 $40.0K 621 161

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Inc operates as a domestic steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises hot rolled sheet, hot rolled plate, painted sheet products, cold rolled sheet, and others. Its reportable segments are steel operations, metals recycling operations, steel fabrication operations, and aluminum operations. Maximum revenue is generated from its steel operations segment, which consists of manufacturing various steel products and numerous coating operations. Its primary sources of revenue are currently from the manufacture and sale of steel products, the processing and sale of recycled ferrous and nonferrous metals, and the fabrication and sale of steel joists and deck products.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Steel Dynamics, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Steel Dynamics With a volume of 1,168,117, the price of STLD is down 0.0% at $124.94. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days. What The Experts Say On Steel Dynamics

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $149.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Steel Dynamics, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Steel Dynamics, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

