Looking At Spotify Technology's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Spotify Technology. Our analysis of options history for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 23% of traders were bullish, while 46% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $227,134, and 9 were calls, valued at $1,491,231.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $210.0 and $575.0 for Spotify Technology, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Spotify Technology options trades today is 242.91 with a total volume of 449.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Spotify Technology's big money trades within a strike price range of $210.0 to $575.0 over the last 30 days.

Spotify Technology Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPOT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $181.85 $179.1 $179.1 $430.00 $591.0K 82 33 SPOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $141.7 $139.3 $141.7 $460.00 $396.2K 32 28 SPOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $12.4 $9.6 $9.6 $572.50 $144.0K 18 160 SPOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $10.0 $9.3 $9.3 $572.50 $139.5K 18 8 SPOT PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $20.4 $19.4 $20.1 $470.00 $100.5K 80 51

About Spotify Technology

Spotify is the leading global music streaming service provider, with nearly 700 million monthly active users and over 250 million paying subscribers, with the latter comprising the firm's premium segment. most of the firm's revenue and nearly all its gross profit come from the subscribers, who pay a monthly fee to access a very comprehensive music library that consists of most of the most popular songs ever recorded, including all from the major record labels. The firm also sells separate audiobook subscriptions and integrates podcasts within its standard music app. Podcast content is not exclusive and is typically free to access on other platforms. Ad-supported users can access a similar music catalog but cannot customize a similar on-demand experience.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Spotify Technology, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Spotify Technology's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 543,518, the SPOT's price is down by -2.28%, now at $573.47. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 47 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Spotify Technology

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $700.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Spotify Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $675. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Spotify Technology, maintaining a target price of $720. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on Spotify Technology with a target price of $675. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Buy rating on Spotify Technology, maintaining a target price of $700. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Spotify Technology, maintaining a target price of $730.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

