Looking At SolarEdge Technologies's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SEDG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for SolarEdge Technologies. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $158,448, and 6 are calls, amounting to $283,806.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $27.5 to $70.0 for SolarEdge Technologies during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for SolarEdge Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of SolarEdge Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $27.5 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

SolarEdge Technologies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SEDG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $44.3 $42.65 $43.0 $70.00 $85.9K 231 0 SEDG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.85 $7.65 $7.8 $30.00 $72.5K 3.8K 1 SEDG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $3.65 $3.55 $3.55 $27.50 $71.0K 1.5K 17 SEDG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.5 $6.5 $6.5 $30.00 $65.0K 5.5K 4 SEDG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $1.83 $1.82 $1.83 $32.50 $50.6K 1.4K 2

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations. The company system consists of power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring platform and addresses a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, engineering, procurement, and construction firms and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with SolarEdge Technologies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of SolarEdge Technologies Currently trading with a volume of 2,004,653, the SEDG's price is up by 4.93%, now at $28.11. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 14 days. Expert Opinions on SolarEdge Technologies

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $39.6.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on SolarEdge Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $41. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on SolarEdge Technologies with a target price of $49. An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Sell rating on SolarEdge Technologies, maintaining a target price of $25. An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Sector Perform, adjusting the price target to $37. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Scotiabank keeps a Sector Perform rating on SolarEdge Technologies with a target price of $46.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for SolarEdge Technologies with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

