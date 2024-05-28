Looking At SoFi Techs's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on SoFi Techs.

Looking at options history for SoFi Techs (NASDAQ:SOFI) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $247,361 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $384,800.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $5.0 to $10.0 for SoFi Techs over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for SoFi Techs's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across SoFi Techs's significant trades, within a strike price range of $5.0 to $10.0, over the past month.

SoFi Techs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $0.49 $0.48 $0.49 $7.00 $131.8K 34.5K 4.0K SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $0.42 $0.39 $0.4 $10.00 $108.9K 9.0K 2.7K SOFI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.21 $1.19 $1.19 $7.00 $59.7K 51.1K 607 SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/07/24 $0.19 $0.17 $0.19 $7.00 $36.2K 5.2K 5.5K SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/07/24 $0.51 $0.48 $0.48 $6.50 $36.0K 2.0K 670

About SoFi Techs

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with SoFi Techs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is SoFi Techs Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 31,022,539, the price of SOFI is down by -0.43%, reaching $6.89. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 62 days from now. What The Experts Say On SoFi Techs

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $8.0.

An analyst from Wedbush has revised its rating downward to Underperform, adjusting the price target to $3. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Deutsche Bank continues to hold a Hold rating for SoFi Techs, targeting a price of $11. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $10.

