Looking At Signet Jewelers's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SIG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 17 extraordinary options activities for Signet Jewelers. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 35% leaning bullish and 47% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $391,060, and 15 are calls, amounting to $912,791.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $60.0 for Signet Jewelers over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Signet Jewelers's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Signet Jewelers's whale activity within a strike price range from $45.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Signet Jewelers 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SIG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.5 $9.7 $9.9 $55.00 $198.0K 266 400 SIG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $10.0 $9.6 $9.8 $55.00 $193.0K 266 200 SIG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $3.4 $3.2 $3.4 $60.00 $166.4K 3.7K 1.0K SIG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $7.0 $6.9 $6.9 $55.00 $147.6K 1.8K 236 SIG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $22.0 $19.5 $19.5 $55.00 $99.4K 62 51

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd is a retailer of diamond jewelry. Its merchandise mix includes bridal, fashion, watches and others. The bridal category includes engagement, wedding and anniversary purchases. Its segments are the North America segment, the International segment, and the Other segment. The North America segment contributes to the majority of the revenue. The North America segment generates revenue from Mall and Off-mall & Outlet.

Where Is Signet Jewelers Standing Right Now? With a volume of 3,881,217, the price of SIG is up 17.28% at $56.65. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Signet Jewelers

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $55.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Signet Jewelers, which currently sits at a price target of $55. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Market Perform rating on Signet Jewelers with a target price of $55.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Signet Jewelers with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.