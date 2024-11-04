Looking At ServiceNow's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on ServiceNow. Our analysis of options history for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) revealed 21 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 38% of traders were bullish, while 28% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $291,605, and 16 were calls, valued at $1,797,618.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $350.0 to $1030.0 for ServiceNow over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of ServiceNow stands at 102.29, with a total volume reaching 599.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in ServiceNow, situated within the strike price corridor from $350.0 to $1030.0, throughout the last 30 days.

ServiceNow 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $607.1 $595.3 $603.65 $350.00 $241.4K 4 6 NOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $577.9 $569.5 $575.13 $380.00 $230.0K 0 4 NOW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $560.8 $549.7 $555.01 $400.00 $222.0K 0 4 NOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $548.9 $538.9 $546.07 $410.00 $218.4K 0 4 NOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $542.2 $529.9 $534.41 $420.00 $213.7K 0 4

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow Inc provides software solutions to structure and automate various business processes via a SaaS delivery model. The company primarily focuses on the IT function for enterprise customers. ServiceNow began with IT service management, expanded within the IT function, and more recently directed its workflow automation logic to functional areas beyond IT, notably customer service, HR service delivery, and security operations. ServiceNow also offers an application development platform as a service.

Current Position of ServiceNow Currently trading with a volume of 344,302, the NOW's price is up by 1.04%, now at $953.21. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 79 days. Expert Opinions on ServiceNow

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $984.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for ServiceNow, targeting a price of $950. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on ServiceNow, which currently sits at a price target of $1020. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on ServiceNow with a target price of $1000. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ServiceNow, which currently sits at a price target of $1000. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on ServiceNow with a target price of $950.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest ServiceNow options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

