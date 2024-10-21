Looking At ServiceNow's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NOW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 27 uncommon options trades for ServiceNow.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 48% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $860,444, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $766,050.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $700.0 to $970.0 for ServiceNow over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for ServiceNow's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across ServiceNow's significant trades, within a strike price range of $700.0 to $970.0, over the past month.

ServiceNow Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NOW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $166.9 $161.2 $163.8 $920.00 $327.6K 35 20 NOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $63.1 $61.6 $61.6 $920.00 $123.2K 54 25 NOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/25/24 $16.2 $15.5 $16.1 $885.00 $119.1K 169 150 NOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $83.9 $83.0 $83.0 $940.00 $99.7K 42 22 NOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $144.2 $139.8 $140.68 $800.00 $70.3K 466 5

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow Inc provides software solutions to structure and automate various business processes via a SaaS delivery model. The company primarily focuses on the IT function for enterprise customers. ServiceNow began with IT service management, expanded within the IT function, and more recently directed its workflow automation logic to functional areas beyond IT, notably customer service, HR service delivery, and security operations. ServiceNow also offers an application development platform as a service.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with ServiceNow, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of ServiceNow With a volume of 692,560, the price of NOW is down -2.36% at $900.0. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for ServiceNow

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $1035.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on ServiceNow, which currently sits at a price target of $1000. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on ServiceNow with a target price of $1055. * An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on ServiceNow, which currently sits at a price target of $1000. * An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on ServiceNow, which currently sits at a price target of $1100. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for ServiceNow, targeting a price of $1020.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for ServiceNow with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.