Looking At ON Semiconductor's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with significant funds have taken a bearish position in ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in ON usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 11 options transactions for ON Semiconductor. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 27% being bullish and 45% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 10 are puts, valued at $481,025, and there was a single call, worth $113,582.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $32.0 to $40.0 for ON Semiconductor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ON Semiconductor's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ON Semiconductor's whale trades within a strike price range from $32.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

ON Semiconductor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $1.72 $1.71 $1.71 $36.00 $113.5K 10 0 ON PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/04/25 $3.55 $3.45 $3.47 $38.00 $86.0K 8.2K 5.4K ON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $5.6 $5.45 $5.6 $36.00 $78.9K 310 144 ON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/11/25 $2.78 $2.65 $2.78 $36.00 $72.0K 21 5.8K ON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/04/25 $3.75 $3.4 $3.75 $38.00 $47.9K 8.2K 873

About ON Semiconductor

Onsemi is a supplier of power semiconductors and sensors focused on the automotive and industrial markets. Onsemi is the second-largest power chipmaker in the world and the largest supplier of image sensors to the automotive market. While the firm used to be highly vertically integrated, it now pursues a hybrid manufacturing strategy for flexible capacity. Onsemi is pivoting to focus on emerging applications like electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and renewable energy.

In light of the recent options history for ON Semiconductor, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of ON Semiconductor

Trading volume stands at 6,500,036, with ON's price down by -4.06%, positioned at $34.12.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 24 days.

Expert Opinions on ON Semiconductor

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $62.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for ON Semiconductor, targeting a price of $62.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest ON Semiconductor options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for ON

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform Mar 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy Feb 2025 Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for ON

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.