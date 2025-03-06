Looking At Sea's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Sea (NYSE:SE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 23 extraordinary options activities for Sea. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 26% leaning bullish and 65% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $180,712, and 19 are calls, amounting to $2,528,775.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $90.0 to $200.0 for Sea over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Sea's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Sea's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Sea Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $30.3 $29.35 $29.37 $135.00 $534.5K 3.0K 184 SE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $18.55 $17.5 $17.5 $165.00 $456.7K 435 0 SE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $29.85 $28.3 $29.1 $135.00 $250.2K 3.0K 270 SE CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $18.55 $17.5 $17.5 $165.00 $190.7K 435 370 SE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $52.0 $50.85 $52.0 $120.00 $156.0K 88 30

About Sea

Sea started as a gaming business, Garena, but in 2015 expanded into e-commerce. Sea operates Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce company, Shopee, in terms of gross merchandise value. Shopee is a hybrid C2C and B2C marketplace platform operating in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Brazil. For Garena, Free Fire is the key revenue generating game. Sea's third business, SeaMoney, provides lending, payment, digital banking, and insurance services.As of March 31, 2024, Forrest Xiaodong Li, the founder, chairman and CEO, owned 59.8% of voting power and 18.5% of issued shares. Tencent owned 18.2% of issued shares with no voting power.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Sea, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Sea Trading volume stands at 1,766,784, with SE's price down by -1.2%, positioned at $144.56. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 68 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Sea

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $153.75.

