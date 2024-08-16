Looking At Sea's Recent Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Sea (NYSE:SE), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in SE often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Sea. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 60% bullish and 30% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $33,280, and 9 calls, totaling $705,053.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $55.0 to $100.0 for Sea during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Sea stands at 719.43, with a total volume reaching 2,091.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Sea, situated within the strike price corridor from $55.0 to $100.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Sea 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $4.95 $4.4 $4.6 $75.00 $230.0K 3.4K 908 SE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $33.35 $32.9 $32.9 $55.00 $164.5K 226 59 SE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $4.8 $4.6 $4.7 $75.00 $99.0K 3.4K 408 SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $12.65 $12.25 $12.6 $85.00 $55.4K 266 77 SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/23/24 $11.8 $11.45 $11.73 $68.00 $34.1K 143 29

About Sea

Sea operates Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce company, Shopee, in terms of gross merchandise value and number of transactions. Sea started as a gaming business, Garena, but in 2015 expanded into e-commerce, which is now the main growth driver. Shopee is a hybrid C2C and B2C marketplace platform operating in eight core markets. Indonesia accounts for 35% of GMV, with the rest split mainly among Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines. For Garena, Free Fire was the most downloaded game in January 2022 and accounted for 74% of gaming revenue in 2021. Sea's third business, SeaMoney, provides lending and we foresee it becoming a larger part of the entire busines in the long term as its loan book has grown to $3.5 billion in 2024.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Sea, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Sea Trading volume stands at 2,023,646, with SE's price up by 0.44%, positioned at $79.64. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 88 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Sea

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $84.2.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wedbush keeps a Outperform rating on Sea with a target price of $84. An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Sea, maintaining a target price of $94. An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Sea, which currently sits at a price target of $80. An analyst from Benchmark persists with their Buy rating on Sea, maintaining a target price of $94. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Hold rating on Sea with a target price of $69.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Sea options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

