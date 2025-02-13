Looking At Root's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Root (NASDAQ:ROOT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ROOT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Root. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $57,658, and 10 are calls, amounting to $669,070.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $40.0 and $140.0 for Root, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Root's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Root's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $40.0 to $140.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Root 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ROOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $86.5 $85.5 $86.5 $40.00 $112.4K 65 39 ROOT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $13.9 $13.0 $13.0 $115.00 $110.5K 212 98 ROOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $88.8 $87.1 $87.1 $40.00 $104.5K 65 26 ROOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $7.0 $6.7 $6.7 $135.00 $67.0K 178 600 ROOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $17.8 $16.7 $16.7 $110.00 $66.8K 195 41

About Root

Root Inc develops and launches a direct-to-consumer personal automobile insurance and mobile technology company. The company is a direct-to-consumer personal auto insurance, renters insurance and mobile technology company. It generates revenue from the sale of auto insurance policies within the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Root, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Root's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 427,570, with ROOT's price up by 13.82%, positioned at $134.67. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 13 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Root options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

