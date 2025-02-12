Looking At Rocket Lab USA's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RKLB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 33 uncommon options trades for Rocket Lab USA.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $477,932, and 26 are calls, for a total amount of $1,635,676.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $45.0 for Rocket Lab USA, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Rocket Lab USA stands at 1230.18, with a total volume reaching 6,685.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Rocket Lab USA, situated within the strike price corridor from $20.0 to $45.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Rocket Lab USA 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RKLB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $12.35 $12.3 $12.35 $36.00 $243.2K 19 198 RKLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.4 $12.35 $12.35 $22.00 $175.3K 852 175 RKLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.4 $11.35 $12.4 $22.00 $132.6K 852 282 RKLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $5.35 $5.2 $5.35 $27.00 $107.0K 2.1K 21 RKLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.45 $9.4 $9.45 $30.00 $105.8K 3.8K 1.0K

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA Inc is engaged in space, building rockets, and spacecraft. It provides end-to-end mission services that provide frequent and reliable access to space for civil, defense, and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron and Neutron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform. Rocket Lab's Electron launch vehicle has delivered multiple satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. The business operates in two segments being Launch Services and Space systems. Geographically it serves Japan, Germany, rest of the world and earns key revenue from the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Rocket Lab USA, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Rocket Lab USA With a trading volume of 10,200,597, the price of RKLB is down by -0.35%, reaching $28.12. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 15 days from now. What The Experts Say On Rocket Lab USA

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $26.833333333333332.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on Rocket Lab USA with a target price of $32. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Rocket Lab USA, maintaining a target price of $35. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Neutral rating for Rocket Lab USA, targeting a price of $13.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Rocket Lab USA with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.