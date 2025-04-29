Looking At Robinhood Markets's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Robinhood Markets.

Looking at options history for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) we detected 47 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 51% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $446,139 and 39, calls, for a total amount of $3,449,983.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $28.0 to $65.0 for Robinhood Markets over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Robinhood Markets's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Robinhood Markets's significant trades, within a strike price range of $28.0 to $65.0, over the past month.

Robinhood Markets 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.85 $5.35 $5.85 $50.00 $1.3M 17.2K 0 HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.85 $5.85 $5.85 $50.00 $351.0K 17.2K 0 HOOD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.05 $2.99 $3.05 $43.00 $152.5K 1.4K 505 HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $1.9 $1.88 $1.88 $55.00 $94.0K 13.0K 952 HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/02/25 $4.55 $4.45 $4.46 $46.00 $89.2K 6.6K 747

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fraud detection, derivatives, fractional shares, recurring investments, and others.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Robinhood Markets, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Robinhood Markets Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 12,716,539, the HOOD's price is down by -0.12%, now at $48.87.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 1 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Robinhood Markets

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $55.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Robinhood Markets with a target price of $45. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Robinhood Markets, which currently sits at a price target of $50. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JMP Securities keeps a Market Outperform rating on Robinhood Markets with a target price of $70. * An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Robinhood Markets, which currently sits at a price target of $55.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Robinhood Markets with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for HOOD

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform Market Outperform Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

