Looking At Robinhood Markets's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Robinhood Markets.

Looking at options history for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $701,737 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $587,495.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $12.0 and $28.0 for Robinhood Markets, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Robinhood Markets's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Robinhood Markets's significant trades, within a strike price range of $12.0 to $28.0, over the past month.

Robinhood Markets Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.5 $6.45 $6.45 $17.00 $216.0K 12.4K 347 HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $1.96 $1.8 $1.82 $23.00 $181.6K 636 2 HOOD PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $0.35 $0.32 $0.33 $13.00 $165.0K 373 10.0K HOOD PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $0.35 $0.32 $0.33 $13.00 $165.0K 373 5.0K HOOD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $9.2 $9.15 $9.2 $28.00 $138.9K 43 0

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fractional shares, recurring investments, and IPO Access. It earns transaction-based revenues from routing user orders for options, equities, and cryptocurrencies to market makers when a routed order is executed.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Robinhood Markets, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Robinhood Markets With a trading volume of 5,830,788, the price of HOOD is down by -1.55%, reaching $19.36. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 56 days from now. What The Experts Say On Robinhood Markets

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $24.0.

An analyst from Piper Sandler upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $23. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Robinhood Markets with a target price of $21. Showing optimism, an analyst from Barclays upgrades its rating to Equal-Weight with a revised price target of $20. An analyst from Deutsche Bank has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $24. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Robinhood Markets, targeting a price of $32.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

