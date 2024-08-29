Looking At Robinhood Markets's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HOOD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Robinhood Markets.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $83,335, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $524,337.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $18.0 and $37.0 for Robinhood Markets, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Robinhood Markets's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Robinhood Markets's whale activity within a strike price range from $18.0 to $37.0 in the last 30 days.

Robinhood Markets Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $3.2 $3.15 $3.15 $19.00 $94.2K 1.3K 300 HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.85 $5.75 $5.85 $18.00 $84.8K 552 145 HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.85 $5.75 $5.85 $18.00 $75.4K 552 274 HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $0.23 $0.22 $0.22 $37.00 $69.4K 15.2K 12.4K HOOD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $1.09 $1.02 $1.05 $20.50 $54.4K 371 549

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fractional shares, recurring investments, and IPO Access. It earns transaction-based revenues from routing user orders for options, equities, and cryptocurrencies to market makers when a routed order is executed.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Robinhood Markets, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Robinhood Markets's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 889,706, the HOOD's price is up by 0.83%, now at $20.49. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 68 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Robinhood Markets options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

