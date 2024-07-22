Looking At Robinhood Markets's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Robinhood Markets.

Looking at options history for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $105,500 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $248,418.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.0 to $25.5 for Robinhood Markets over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Robinhood Markets options trades today is 14958.1 with a total volume of 2,230.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Robinhood Markets's big money trades within a strike price range of $12.0 to $25.5 over the last 30 days.

Robinhood Markets Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/26/24 $0.46 $0.21 $0.21 $21.50 $42.2K 704 0 HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/26/24 $0.29 $0.27 $0.29 $25.50 $36.8K 1.8K 1.2K HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/26/24 $0.29 $0.28 $0.29 $25.50 $34.0K 1.8K 56 HOOD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $1.12 $1.1 $1.11 $20.00 $33.3K 4.1K 202 HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.4 $9.25 $9.4 $20.00 $32.7K 30.4K 60

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fractional shares, recurring investments, and IPO Access. It earns transaction-based revenues from routing user orders for options, equities, and cryptocurrencies to market makers when a routed order is executed.

Current Position of Robinhood Markets With a trading volume of 2,782,031, the price of HOOD is up by 1.24%, reaching $23.7. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 16 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Robinhood Markets

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $23.0.

An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Neutral rating on Robinhood Markets, maintaining a target price of $21. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Robinhood Markets, targeting a price of $20. An analyst from Wolfe Research has elevated its stance to Outperform, setting a new price target at $29. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Underweight rating for Robinhood Markets, targeting a price of $20. An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on Robinhood Markets, maintaining a target price of $25.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Robinhood Markets options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

