Looking At Rivian Automotive's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Rivian Automotive.

Looking at options history for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $306,236 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $573,379.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $7.5 to $32.0 for Rivian Automotive during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Rivian Automotive's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Rivian Automotive's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $7.5 to $32.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Rivian Automotive Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $5.6 $5.3 $5.5 $10.00 $275.0K 4.2K 708 RIVN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $0.79 $0.76 $0.77 $7.50 $223.3K 73.9K 2.9K RIVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $1.48 $1.29 $1.35 $32.00 $80.8K 2.9K 2.0K RIVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $1.35 $1.27 $1.35 $32.00 $54.1K 2.9K 1.4K RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $2.97 $2.93 $2.93 $12.50 $38.0K 8.4K 148

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Inc is an automotive manufacturer that develops and builds electric vehicles ("EVs") as well as software and services. It launches its consumer vehicle business with the R1 platform consisting of two vehicles: the R1T, and the R1S. The company has two reportable segments: Automotive, which derives the majority of revenue, and Software and Services segment. The Automotive reportable segment derives its revenues and cost of revenues from the production and sale of new EVs and the sale of regulatory credits generated by the production and sale of EVs. The Software and services reportable segment derives its revenues and cost of revenues primarily from remarketing, vehicle repair and maintenance services, and vehicle electrical architecture and software development services.

In light of the recent options history for Rivian Automotive, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Rivian Automotive Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 18,083,864, with RIVN's price down by -1.21%, positioned at $12.26.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 36 days.

Expert Opinions on Rivian Automotive

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $14.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Neutral rating on Rivian Automotive with a target price of $11. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Piper Sandler lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $13. * An analyst from Benchmark downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $18.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Rivian Automotive, real-time options trades alerts are available.

Latest Ratings for RIVN

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Piper Sandler Downgrades Overweight Neutral Mar 2025 Benchmark Reiterates Buy Buy Mar 2025 Mizuho Maintains Neutral Neutral

