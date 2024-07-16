Looking At Rivian Automotive's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Rivian Automotive.

Looking at options history for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) we detected 31 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $77,700 and 29, calls, for a total amount of $1,157,059.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $12.5 and $35.0 for Rivian Automotive, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Rivian Automotive's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Rivian Automotive's significant trades, within a strike price range of $12.5 to $35.0, over the past month.

Rivian Automotive Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIVN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $2.77 $2.68 $2.69 $35.00 $139.0K 1.2K 0 RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.25 $6.2 $6.25 $12.50 $73.7K 19.2K 39 RIVN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $7.35 $7.05 $7.19 $15.00 $71.9K 4.5K 1 RIVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.62 $2.62 $2.62 $20.00 $52.4K 10.2K 38 RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $2.64 $2.56 $2.56 $20.00 $51.1K 10.2K 461

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Inc designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories. In the consumer market, the company launched the R1 platform with the first generation of consumer vehicles: the R1T, a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck, and the R1S, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle (SUV).

Having examined the options trading patterns of Rivian Automotive, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Rivian Automotive With a trading volume of 17,463,796, the price of RIVN is up by 0.14%, reaching $17.52. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 21 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Rivian Automotive

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $17.2.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on Rivian Automotive with a target price of $30. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Hold rating on Rivian Automotive with a target price of $13. An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Neutral rating on Rivian Automotive, maintaining a target price of $15. An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Rivian Automotive, which currently sits at a price target of $14. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on Rivian Automotive with a target price of $14.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

