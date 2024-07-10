Looking At Riot Platforms's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RIOT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Riot Platforms.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 58% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $55,370, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $816,063.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.0 to $17.0 for Riot Platforms over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Riot Platforms options trades today is 7850.44 with a total volume of 6,999.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Riot Platforms's big money trades within a strike price range of $7.0 to $17.0 over the last 30 days.

Riot Platforms Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.22 $2.16 $2.22 $10.00 $206.4K 14.8K 104 RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.24 $2.16 $2.24 $10.00 $177.6K 14.8K 2.3K RIOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.05 $3.0 $3.0 $15.00 $89.7K 6.6K 22 RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.24 $2.16 $2.23 $10.00 $84.7K 14.8K 1.2K RIOT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.13 $1.09 $1.13 $7.00 $55.3K 12.0K 24

About Riot Platforms

Riot Platforms Inc is a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company focused on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies. The company's segments include Bitcoin Mining; Data Center Hosting and Engineering. It generates maximum revenue from the Bitcoin Mining segment which generates revenue from the Bitcoin the company earns through its mining activities.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Riot Platforms, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Riot Platforms With a volume of 13,046,331, the price of RIOT is down -0.25% at $9.12. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days. Expert Opinions on Riot Platforms

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $23.0.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $23. In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $23.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

