Looking to Relocate in Retirement? Ask Yourself These 4 Questions First.

Key Points

Relocating in retirement could give you access to better weather and cheaper costs.

You'll need to make sure the decision won't upend your social life.

Also, make sure your new locale will continue to work for you as you age.

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The nice thing about retirement is that you're no longer tethered geographically to a job. That means you may finally have the freedom to live where you want to, as opposed to within a certain radius of your office.

You may be thinking of relocating now that retirement is kicking off. And doing so could have several advantages.

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In some cases, relocating could mean reducing your living costs, allowing you to stretch your retirement savings further. It could also mean gaining access to better healthcare systems or Medicare plans.

But before you pack up and put your current home on the market, take a close look at what a move will actually mean for your lifestyle and finances. Here are four key questions to ask yourself before you start making concrete plans to move to another part of the country.

1. Can I afford to live here?

You may be eager to move to a state with a better climate and more local amenities. But one of the most important things to figure out first is whether you can afford to maintain your lifestyle there.

Don't just look at home prices. Also look at property tax rates and insurance costs. And explore other costs, such as groceries and transportation.

2. Does the location actually work for my lifestyle?

It's not uncommon to relocate in retirement to lower costs or take advantage of better weather. But you'll need to make sure your new location gives you the lifestyle you want.

If you're used to walking everywhere or hopping on a bus to get places, moving to an area that's more spread out and where you need a car may not work well for you.

Also, be wary of chasing better weather. You may be eager to ditch the cold winters you endured during your working years. But a state that's warm in January could be unbearably hot during the summer months. And if you can't afford to ditch your new locale for months at a time, that could become a problem.

3. How will this impact my social life and support system?

Moving elsewhere could help you stretch your retirement savings and Social Security checks. But if it comes at the cost of giving up access to friends and family, it may not be worth it.

Granted, you may be able to meet new people once you relocate by getting involved in your community. But while it's possible to make new friends, if relocating means being hundreds of miles away from your grandkids as they grow up, that's not something you can replace.

There can also be a real cost to not being close to family. If you buy a home you need help maintaining, your grown kids probably aren't going to fly across state lines every time something needs to be fixed. If you're unable to tackle upkeep yourself, you could end up dipping into your savings more than you're comfortable with to outsource that help.

4. Will this location still work 10 or 20 years down the line?

You may be eager to relocate to an area that offers more of the activities you love, whether it's hiking, going to the beach, or enjoying local theater. But while that location might serve your needs now, you'll need to make sure it will work for you 10 or 20 years down the line.

Living in a mountain town might seem wonderful until you realize that the trails you're moving close to may not be something you can access easily in your 80s. And while driving may not be an issue now, what happens in 15 years if your eyesight starts to go? Will there be a public transport network you can fall back on?

These are important questions to ask, because your needs today may not be the same as they will be later on in retirement.

Relocating in retirement can be rewarding, but it's important to carefully consider that decision. When assessing your options, don't just focus on the financial side. Also consider the logistical and emotional impact of a big move before finalizing your plans.

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