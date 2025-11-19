Looking for Reliability? This 7.3%-Yielding Dividend Stock Has Been a Model for Dependability Over the Decades.

Key Points

Altria has increased its dividend for 56 consecutive years.

Its high yield and low P/E suggest value amid weakness.

Top-line decline and a 76% payout ratio raise sustainability and regulatory concerns.

10 stocks we like better than Altria Group ›

Altria Group (NYSE: MO) is a major consumer goods company that focuses on tobacco products. Its portfolio includes the popular Marlboro brand, one of the world's best-selling cigarette brands, and other products such as smokeless tobacco, wines, and alternative nicotine ventures.

The stock's been down recently due to a disappointing third quarter. However, to decide whether or not Altria stock is a buy, we need to consider the company's history, particularly its commitment to providing shareholder value.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Spoiler alert: I think it is.

What's happening with Altria's stock price

As of Nov. 17, 2025, MO stock was trading around $58, down from around $67 in early October. Most analysts attribute the stock's decline to its 1.7% drop in revenue for the third quarter and lower shipments of its star brand, Marlboro.

A sharp drop like that is concerning, though you have to ask yourself: Is it the end of the sell-off, or the lead-up to a steeper decline?

In Altria's case, it seems to be the former. The stock has rebounded somewhat from its recent low of $56, and prices have consolidated around current levels. Naturally, some income investors are eyeing the stock for a potential entry point. I know I am. Let's talk about why.

Altria: The undisputed leader of the Dividend Kings list

Altria has increased its dividend for the last 56 consecutive years and is part of the elite Dividend Kings list, a select group of companies that have increased their dividend payouts for 50 consecutive years or more. Today, there are fewer than 60 Dividend Kings, including the unofficial ones.

To put that into perspective, Altria has boosted payouts for longer than many investors have been alive. That's not an easy feat.

Second, the company often holds the title of the highest-yielding Dividend King, and that's true this week. At this writing, the company pays a 7.3% forward yield based on the stock's latest trading price.

For younger income investors with longer time horizons, the increasing income alone is a juicy proposition.

Is Altria stock fairly valued?

Today, Altria trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. That means investors are paying nearly 13 times what the company is earning to buy one share of the stock. It's actually pretty cheap, all things considered.

So, why all the doom and gloom about Altria? Well, there are a couple of things investors need to be aware of.

The bear case for Altria stock

First, the company's top line has been either flat or declined by a few percentage points over the last four years. For example, annual revenue decreased from $26 billion to $24 billion between 2020 and 2024.

Here's the problem: Top-line weakness suggests weakening demand, which will be reflected in the bottom line eventually. That said, despite its declining sales, Altria's bottom line has actually increased 144%, from $4.5 billion in 2020 to $11 billion in 2024.

Meanwhile, the company has a dividend payout ratio of around 76%. That means it uses more than three-quarters of its earnings to pay out dividends. For reference, a healthier payout ratio between 25% and 60% can allow the company ample headroom for reinvesting in its business while maintaining, and possibly even increasing, its dividend. That 76% is a bit on the high side, though.

Is Altria stock a buy today?

A consensus among 15 analysts rates MO stock a "hold" with a high target price of $72. This suggests as much as 24% upside over the next 12 months.

Overall, Altria offers a high yield, a low valuation, and a proven track record of delivering shareholder value. Based on that, I think that at today's prices, MO stock could be a good entry point for long-term dividend growth investors.

Should you invest $1,000 in Altria Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Altria Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Altria Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $594,786!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,143,832!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,021% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

Rick Orford has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.