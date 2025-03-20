Looking At Pinterest's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in PINS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Pinterest. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 63% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $479,124, and 3 are calls, amounting to $125,618.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $22.0 and $38.0 for Pinterest, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pinterest's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pinterest's whale activity within a strike price range from $22.0 to $38.0 in the last 30 days.

Pinterest 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PINS PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $8.55 $8.45 $8.45 $37.00 $199.4K 1.0K 263 PINS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $0.88 $0.81 $0.88 $31.00 $70.9K 10.9K 1.8K PINS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $7.45 $7.35 $7.35 $30.00 $50.7K 16 0 PINS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $3.05 $3.0 $3.0 $32.00 $48.8K 422 167 PINS PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $6.35 $6.25 $6.35 $38.00 $44.4K 1.0K 471

About Pinterest

Pinterest is a social media platform with a focus on product and idea discovery. Pinterest users, or pinners, can leverage the platform as they go about gathering ideas on topics such as home improvement, fashion, cooking, and travel. The company has more than 500 million monthly active users, two thirds of whom are female. Pinterest generates revenue by selling digital ads on its platform. While the platform's user base spans the globe, the vast majority of its revenue stems from ads shown to North American users.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Pinterest, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Pinterest's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 5,949,240, the PINS's price is up by 0.21%, now at $31.66. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 40 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Pinterest

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $44.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on Pinterest, maintaining a target price of $41. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Loop Capital continues to hold a Buy rating for Pinterest, targeting a price of $47.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Pinterest, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.