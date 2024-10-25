Looking At Pinterest's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Pinterest.

Looking at options history for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 73% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 20% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $311,983 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $532,318.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $39.0 for Pinterest over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Pinterest options trades today is 192.0 with a total volume of 21,198.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Pinterest's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $39.0 over the last 30 days.

Pinterest Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PINS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $5.0 $4.9 $5.0 $29.00 $135.5K 233 1 PINS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $1.64 $1.53 $1.64 $39.00 $107.8K 62 1.9K PINS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $1.65 $1.56 $1.64 $39.00 $70.2K 62 1.7K PINS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $0.96 $0.88 $0.88 $25.00 $62.0K 281 1.4K PINS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $1.59 $1.58 $1.58 $39.00 $55.0K 62 121

About Pinterest

Pinterest is an online product and idea discovery platform that helps users gather ideas on everything from cooking recipes to travel destinations. Founded in 2010, the platform consists of a largely female audience, which accounts for roughly two thirds of its nearly 500 million monthly active users. The company generates revenue by selling digital ads and is now rolling out more in-platform e-commerce features. About 20% of users reside in the US and Canada, but the region accounted for about 80% of revenue in 2023.

In light of the recent options history for Pinterest, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Pinterest With a trading volume of 359,100, the price of PINS is up by 1.71%, reaching $32.38. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 13 days from now. Expert Opinions on Pinterest

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $43.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $41. * An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Pinterest, which currently sits at a price target of $45.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Pinterest with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.