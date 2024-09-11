Looking At Philip Morris Intl's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in PM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Philip Morris Intl. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 23% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $612,600, and 11 are calls, amounting to $3,517,486.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $155.0 for Philip Morris Intl over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Philip Morris Intl's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Philip Morris Intl's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $155.0 in the last 30 days.

Philip Morris Intl Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $55.6 $54.9 $55.6 $70.00 $2.7M 531 505 PM PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.1 $1.95 $1.95 $115.00 $585.0K 1.6K 3.0K PM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $30.9 $30.3 $30.9 $95.00 $309.0K 1.3K 130 PM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.9 $1.85 $1.92 $155.00 $76.4K 1 442 PM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $13.6 $11.6 $12.5 $120.00 $75.0K 1.9K 0

About Philip Morris Intl

Created from the international operations of Altria in 2008, Philip Morris International sells cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heatsticks, vapes, and oral nicotine offerings primarily outside of the US. With the 2022 acquisition of Swedish Match, a leading manufacturer of traditional oral tobacco products and nicotine pouches primarily in the US and Scandinavia, PMI has not only diversified away from smokeable products but also gained a toehold into the US to sell its iQOS heatsticks.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Philip Morris Intl, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Philip Morris Intl's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 2,285,746, with PM's price down by -0.09%, positioned at $126.63. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 36 days. What The Experts Say On Philip Morris Intl

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $131.4.

An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Philip Morris Intl, which currently sits at a price target of $139. An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Philip Morris Intl, which currently sits at a price target of $130. An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Philip Morris Intl, maintaining a target price of $138. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Sell rating for Philip Morris Intl, targeting a price of $105. An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Philip Morris Intl, maintaining a target price of $145.

