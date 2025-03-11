Looking At Pfizer's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PFE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 40 uncommon options trades for Pfizer.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $1,087,923, and 22 are calls, for a total amount of $1,067,940.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $18.0 to $30.0 for Pfizer over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Pfizer's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Pfizer's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $18.0 to $30.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Pfizer 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/04/25 $0.45 $0.41 $0.44 $25.00 $267.2K 59.8K 6.2K PFE PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $0.71 $0.67 $0.7 $24.00 $140.0K 5.7K 2.1K PFE CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.85 $2.82 $2.85 $24.00 $114.0K 5.1K 49 PFE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.63 $1.49 $1.49 $25.00 $84.9K 26.4K 1.6K PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $2.15 $2.1 $2.11 $24.00 $84.3K 1.7K 402

About Pfizer

Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion (excluding covid-19-related product sales). While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, and cardiovascular treatment Eliquis. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

In light of the recent options history for Pfizer, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Pfizer's Current Market Status With a volume of 23,384,615, the price of PFE is down -0.19% at $26.59. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days. What The Experts Say On Pfizer

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $33.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Guggenheim lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $33.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

