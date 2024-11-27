Looking At PDD Holdings's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PDD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 30 uncommon options trades for PDD Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 43% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $1,355,320, and 21 are calls, for a total amount of $2,753,282.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $85.0 to $200.0 for PDD Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for PDD Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across PDD Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $85.0 to $200.0, over the past month.

PDD Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $26.8 $26.75 $26.8 $90.00 $471.6K 286 178 PDD PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $80.55 $79.15 $80.55 $180.00 $402.7K 0 50 PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.2 $6.1 $6.1 $100.00 $364.8K 9.8K 1.9K PDD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $3.65 $3.55 $3.6 $85.00 $360.0K 1.5K 1.0K PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $11.9 $11.75 $11.75 $130.00 $235.0K 916 600

About PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities. PDD has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities that support its underlying businesses.

Current Position of PDD Holdings With a volume of 7,209,250, the price of PDD is up 2.61% at $101.9. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 112 days. What The Experts Say On PDD Holdings

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $145.33333333333334.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on PDD Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $171. * An analyst from Benchmark persists with their Buy rating on PDD Holdings, maintaining a target price of $160. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JP Morgan lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $105.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest PDD Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

