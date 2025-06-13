Looking At PayPal Holdings's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PYPL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 38 uncommon options trades for PayPal Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $1,281,801, and 20 are calls, for a total amount of $1,235,967.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $95.0 for PayPal Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for PayPal Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across PayPal Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $30.0 to $95.0, over the past month.

PayPal Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $16.05 $15.95 $16.05 $87.50 $261.6K 353 164 PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $1.56 $1.55 $1.55 $67.50 $160.9K 1.4K 2.9K PYPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $2.97 $2.87 $2.96 $65.00 $136.4K 1.3K 875 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $5.9 $5.75 $5.9 $70.00 $133.3K 1.4K 4.2K PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.6 $9.55 $9.55 $70.00 $122.2K 7.7K 333

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 434 million active accounts at the end of 2024. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with PayPal Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is PayPal Holdings Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 9,517,540, the PYPL's price is down by -4.42%, now at $71.5.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 46 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for PayPal Holdings

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $68.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest PayPal Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for PYPL

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Truist Securities Initiates Coverage On Sell May 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform

