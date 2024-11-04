Looking At PayPal Holdings's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in PYPL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for PayPal Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $173,200, and 13 are calls, amounting to $1,475,100.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $35.0 and $100.0 for PayPal Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for PayPal Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of PayPal Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $35.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

PayPal Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $16.55 $16.4 $16.6 $62.50 $846.6K 6.3K 512 PYPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.81 $2.75 $2.75 $75.00 $121.0K 19.2K 462 PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $22.6 $22.3 $22.55 $72.50 $112.7K 519 50 PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $17.9 $17.7 $17.9 $82.50 $89.4K 31 53 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $43.0 $42.6 $43.0 $35.00 $86.0K 280 20

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 426 million active accounts at the end of 2023. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with PayPal Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

PayPal Holdings's Current Market Status With a volume of 63,561, the price of PYPL is down -0.15% at $78.1. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 93 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest PayPal Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

