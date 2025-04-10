Looking At Palo Alto Networks's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PANW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 uncommon options trades for Palo Alto Networks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $364,473, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $754,916.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $115.0 to $190.0 for Palo Alto Networks over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Palo Alto Networks stands at 803.0, with a total volume reaching 612.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Palo Alto Networks, situated within the strike price corridor from $115.0 to $190.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Palo Alto Networks Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PANW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $30.8 $30.6 $30.6 $185.00 $134.6K 579 44 PANW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $19.5 $19.4 $19.4 $155.00 $96.9K 432 52 PANW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $19.95 $18.4 $19.1 $155.00 $95.5K 432 102 PANW CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $27.65 $24.95 $27.65 $150.00 $85.7K 614 44 PANW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $6.35 $5.4 $6.35 $167.50 $83.1K 228 0

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, and security operations. The California-based firm has more than 80,000 enterprise customers across the world, including more than three fourths of the Global 2000.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Palo Alto Networks, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Palo Alto Networks

With a volume of 1,073,104, the price of PANW is down -2.36% at $168.94.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 39 days.

What The Experts Say On Palo Alto Networks

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $203.2.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Showing optimism, an analyst from HSBC upgrades its rating to Hold with a revised price target of $156. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Stephens & Co. downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight, setting a price target of $205. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Palo Alto Networks with a target price of $205. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for Palo Alto Networks, targeting a price of $215. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on Palo Alto Networks with a target price of $235.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Palo Alto Networks with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for PANW

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 HSBC Upgrades Reduce Hold Apr 2025 Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage On Equal-Weight Mar 2025 Jefferies Maintains Buy Buy

