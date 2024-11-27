Looking At Palo Alto Networks's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PANW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Palo Alto Networks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $28,500, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $385,468.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $340.0 to $400.0 for Palo Alto Networks over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Palo Alto Networks's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Palo Alto Networks's whale trades within a strike price range from $340.0 to $400.0 in the last 30 days.

Palo Alto Networks Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PANW CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $92.0 $91.15 $92.0 $350.00 $55.2K 379 6 PANW CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $53.25 $51.75 $53.25 $370.00 $53.2K 65 10 PANW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $49.95 $46.95 $49.1 $390.00 $49.1K 338 0 PANW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $49.8 $46.95 $48.9 $390.00 $48.9K 338 10 PANW CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $19.5 $19.05 $19.18 $390.00 $47.9K 1.7K 43

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, and security operations. The California-based firm has more than 80,000 enterprise customers across the world, including more than three fourths of the Global 2000.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Palo Alto Networks, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Palo Alto Networks Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 2,473,393, the PANW's price is down by -1.62%, now at $389.97. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 83 days. What The Experts Say On Palo Alto Networks

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $416.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Palo Alto Networks with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

