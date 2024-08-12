Looking At Palo Alto Networks's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Palo Alto Networks. Our analysis of options history for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $257,945, and 5 were calls, valued at $261,659.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $200.0 to $650.0 for Palo Alto Networks over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Palo Alto Networks's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Palo Alto Networks's significant trades, within a strike price range of $200.0 to $650.0, over the past month.

Palo Alto Networks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PANW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/23/24 $16.2 $13.75 $13.7 $335.00 $109.6K 351 80 PANW PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $328.0 $319.05 $319.15 $650.00 $95.7K 0 5 PANW PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $324.95 $316.0 $316.0 $650.00 $63.2K 0 2 PANW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $0.6 $0.6 $0.6 $350.00 $60.0K 2.5K 1.0K PANW PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $37.35 $20.75 $29.0 $280.00 $43.5K 159 0

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, and security operations. The California-based firm has more than 85,000 customers across the world, including more than three fourths of the Global 2000.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Palo Alto Networks, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Palo Alto Networks With a trading volume of 224,617, the price of PANW is down by -1.61%, reaching $326.13. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 7 days from now. What The Experts Say On Palo Alto Networks

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $353.75.

An analyst from Redburn Atlantic downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $325. An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $360. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Palo Alto Networks, targeting a price of $380. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Palo Alto Networks, targeting a price of $350.

