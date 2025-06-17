Looking At Palantir Technologies's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Palantir Technologies.

Looking at options history for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) we detected 23 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $301,001 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $768,738.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $110.0 to $167.5 for Palantir Technologies during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Palantir Technologies stands at 4351.2, with a total volume reaching 27,357.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Palantir Technologies, situated within the strike price corridor from $110.0 to $167.5, throughout the last 30 days.

Palantir Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.45 $2.4 $2.4 $141.00 $120.4K 2.8K 1.6K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/03/25 $4.9 $4.8 $4.81 $145.00 $117.6K 1.8K 632 PLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $8.1 $6.9 $7.65 $145.00 $76.5K 5.8K 1 PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $27.5 $26.95 $27.23 $125.00 $57.1K 3.1K 27 PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/03/25 $5.55 $5.4 $5.44 $143.00 $54.4K 1.7K 277

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. Palantir works only with entities in Western-allied nations and reserves the right not to work with anyone that is antithetical to Western values. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Current Position of Palantir Technologies

Currently trading with a volume of 10,374,598, the PLTR's price is down by -1.22%, now at $139.68.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 48 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Palantir Technologies

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $135.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Underperform rating on Palantir Technologies with a target price of $116. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Loop Capital keeps a Buy rating on Palantir Technologies with a target price of $155.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Palantir Technologies, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for PLTR

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 Mizuho Maintains Underperform Underperform May 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for PLTR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.