Looking At Palantir Technologies's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Palantir Technologies.

Looking at options history for Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $334,048 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $253,470.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $25.0 and $50.0 for Palantir Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Palantir Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Palantir Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Palantir Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $10.75 $10.6 $10.6 $45.00 $159.0K 469 0 PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $13.05 $13.0 $13.04 $25.00 $130.4K 501 101 PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.09 $1.06 $1.06 $37.00 $62.0K 1.9K 3.5K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $10.8 $10.7 $10.7 $26.00 $53.5K 5.2K 50 PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $0.47 $0.46 $0.47 $36.00 $47.0K 6.4K 8.3K

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Palantir Technologies's Current Market Status With a volume of 19,193,147, the price of PLTR is up 0.58% at $36.66. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days. What The Experts Say On Palantir Technologies

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $41.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Palantir Technologies with a target price of $50. An analyst from Wedbush downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $38. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Northland Capital Markets lowers its rating to Market Perform with a new price target of $35.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Palantir Technologies with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

