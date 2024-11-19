Looking At Oscar Health's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with OSCR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Oscar Health.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 18% bullish and 72%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $694,572, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $38,464.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $17.5 to $20.0 for Oscar Health over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Oscar Health's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Oscar Health's whale trades within a strike price range from $17.5 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

Oscar Health Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OSCR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.1 $3.0 $3.0 $20.00 $117.6K 229 215 OSCR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $2.4 $2.25 $2.35 $19.00 $93.3K 633 1.0K OSCR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.45 $2.4 $2.4 $19.00 $93.1K 633 134 OSCR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.1 $3.0 $3.1 $20.00 $62.0K 229 1.4K OSCR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.1 $3.0 $3.1 $20.00 $62.0K 229 1.1K

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health Inc is a health insurance company. The company provides various insurance plans for individuals, families, and employees. Also, the company provides virtual care, doctor support, scheduling appointments, and other related services. The company provides plans in the Medicare Advantage program to adults who are age 65 and older and eligible for traditional Medicare but who instead select coverage through a private market plan.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Oscar Health, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Oscar Health Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 4,525,269, with OSCR's price up by 12.73%, positioned at $18.02. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 78 days. Expert Opinions on Oscar Health

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $13.5.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

