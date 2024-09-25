Looking At Oracle's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ORCL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Oracle. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 36% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $109,250, and 9 are calls, amounting to $394,642.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $120.0 to $210.0 for Oracle over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Oracle's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Oracle's whale activity within a strike price range from $120.0 to $210.0 in the last 30 days.

Oracle 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $2.95 $2.86 $2.86 $210.00 $85.8K 1.1K 300 ORCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $9.55 $9.5 $9.5 $170.00 $73.1K 542 69 ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $53.1 $51.1 $52.5 $120.00 $52.5K 477 10 ORCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $10.55 $10.4 $10.48 $170.00 $52.4K 2.1K 27 ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $6.55 $6.4 $6.55 $190.00 $46.5K 2.2K 71

About Oracle

Oracle provides database technology and enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software to enterprises around the world. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system. Today, Oracle has 430,000 customers in 175 countries, supported by its base of 136,000 employees.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Oracle, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Oracle With a trading volume of 1,753,177, the price of ORCL is up by 1.3%, reaching $167.96. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 75 days from now.

