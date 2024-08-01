Looking At Oracle's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Oracle. Our analysis of options history for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $444,125, and 7 were calls, valued at $271,440.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $150.0 for Oracle over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Oracle's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Oracle's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Oracle Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.1 $5.05 $5.1 $125.00 $322.8K 1.5K 637 ORCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $5.85 $5.8 $5.85 $135.00 $88.3K 641 199 ORCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.15 $3.1 $3.15 $150.00 $47.5K 9.2K 325 ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/02/24 $40.5 $38.75 $38.75 $100.00 $46.5K 23 17 ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $7.6 $7.55 $7.6 $140.00 $44.8K 9.9K 65

About Oracle

Oracle provides database technology and enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software to enterprises around the world. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system. Today, Oracle has 430,000 customers in 175 countries, supported by its base of 136,000 employees.

In light of the recent options history for Oracle, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Oracle Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,836,238, the price of ORCL is down by -1.07%, reaching $137.96. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 39 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Oracle

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $150.0.

An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Oracle, maintaining a target price of $150.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Oracle, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

