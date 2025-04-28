Looking At NVIDIA's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on NVIDIA. Our analysis of options history for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) revealed 196 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 38% of traders were bullish, while 55% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 110 were puts, with a value of $6,312,069, and 86 were calls, valued at $5,467,905.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $150.0 for NVIDIA over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in NVIDIA's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to NVIDIA's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $60.0 to $150.0 over the preceding 30 days.

NVIDIA Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $44.55 $44.45 $44.55 $150.00 $173.7K 230 39 NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.5 $7.45 $7.45 $110.00 $154.9K 77.6K 2.7K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/09/25 $3.95 $3.9 $3.95 $107.00 $79.0K 1.8K 1.9K NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/02/25 $3.65 $3.6 $3.65 $109.00 $78.1K 6.6K 24.4K NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/27 $12.85 $12.8 $12.85 $80.00 $74.5K 18.3K 409

About NVIDIA

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

NVIDIA's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 98,535,212, the NVDA's price is down by -3.49%, now at $107.14.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 23 days.

Expert Opinions on NVIDIA

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $151.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for NVIDIA, targeting a price of $140. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on NVIDIA with a target price of $160. * An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Neutral rating on NVIDIA, maintaining a target price of $120. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on NVIDIA with a target price of $180. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $155.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest NVIDIA options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for NVDA

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for NVDA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.