Looking At NuScale Power's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on NuScale Power.

Looking at options history for NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 15% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $120,536 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $634,560.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $14.0 to $35.0 for NuScale Power over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in NuScale Power's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to NuScale Power's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $14.0 to $35.0 over the preceding 30 days.

NuScale Power Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMR CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $13.2 $12.4 $12.7 $20.00 $304.8K 553 3 SMR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.75 $2.6 $2.75 $30.00 $55.0K 2.8K 249 SMR CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $17.2 $16.9 $16.9 $14.00 $49.0K 378 29 SMR PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/06/24 $3.0 $2.95 $3.0 $31.50 $41.1K 164 150 SMR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.3 $4.0 $4.1 $32.00 $40.9K 485 200

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corp is engaged in the development of a new modular light water reactor nuclear power plant to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications.

Having examined the options trading patterns of NuScale Power, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

NuScale Power's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 3,251,648, the SMR's price is up by 1.28%, now at $30.03. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 101 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for NuScale Power with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

