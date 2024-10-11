Looking At Nu Holdings's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Benzinga's options scanner has just identified more than 11 option transactions on Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU), with a cumulative value of $1,152,917. Concurrently, our algorithms picked up 9 puts, worth a total of 1,171,442.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $12.0 to $14.0 for Nu Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Nu Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Nu Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $12.0 to $14.0 in the last 30 days.

Nu Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NU PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $2.02 $1.86 $1.91 $12.00 $515.7K 42 0 NU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $1.66 $1.65 $1.65 $14.00 $165.0K 0 1.5K NU PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $1.67 $1.65 $1.65 $14.00 $129.0K 0 5.0K NU PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $1.72 $1.65 $1.67 $14.00 $83.5K 0 2.3K NU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $1.66 $1.64 $1.65 $14.00 $82.5K 0 500

About Nu Holdings

Nu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing digital banking services. It offers several financial services such as Credit cards, Personal Account, Investments, Personal Loans, Insurance, Mobile payments, Business Accounts, and Rewards. The company earns the majority of its revenue in Brazil.

In light of the recent options history for Nu Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Nu Holdings's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 9,126,285, the price of NU is up by 1.23%, reaching $13.6. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 33 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Nu Holdings

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $15.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Neutral rating on Nu Holdings, maintaining a target price of $15.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Nu Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.