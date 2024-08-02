Looking At Nu Holdings's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Nu Holdings. Our analysis of options history for Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 70% of traders were bullish, while 23% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $482,422, and 11 were calls, valued at $574,973.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $17.0 for Nu Holdings over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Nu Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Nu Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $17.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Nu Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $1.3 $1.24 $1.3 $11.00 $256.4K 888 2.0K NU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.0 $3.9 $3.9 $15.00 $117.0K 811 300 NU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.07 $1.0 $1.02 $12.00 $102.0K 33.1K 1.1K NU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.97 $0.92 $0.96 $12.00 $96.0K 33.1K 2.1K NU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $0.31 $0.3 $0.31 $11.50 $85.7K 698 2.7K

About Nu Holdings

Nu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing digital banking services. It offers several financial services such as Credit cards, Personal Account, Investments, Personal Loans, Insurance, Mobile payments, Business Accounts, and Rewards. The company earns the majority of its revenue in Brazil.

Present Market Standing of Nu Holdings With a trading volume of 64,561,301, the price of NU is down by -5.21%, reaching $10.92. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 11 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Nu Holdings

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $15.25.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on Nu Holdings with a target price of $16. An analyst from UBS downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $13. An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Nu Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $17. An analyst from JP Morgan has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $14.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Nu Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

