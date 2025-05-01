Looking At Novo Nordisk's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NVO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for Novo Nordisk.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $243,377, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $2,037,989.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $80.0 for Novo Nordisk over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Novo Nordisk's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Novo Nordisk's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $45.0 to $80.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Novo Nordisk Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $6.7 $6.35 $6.5 $70.00 $737.8K 1.7K 22 NVO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $6.65 $6.15 $6.37 $70.00 $539.9K 1.7K 2.0K NVO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $4.7 $4.5 $4.5 $80.00 $337.6K 2.5K 752 NVO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $6.45 $6.4 $6.4 $70.00 $91.4K 1.7K 2.1K NVO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $14.75 $14.15 $14.75 $70.00 $73.7K 1.3K 50

About Novo Nordisk

With roughly one third of the global branded diabetes treatment market, Novo Nordisk is the leading provider of diabetes-care products in the world. Based in Denmark, the company manufactures and markets a variety of human and modern insulins, injectable diabetes treatments such as GLP-1 therapy, oral antidiabetic agents, and obesity treatments. Novo also has a biopharmaceutical segment (constituting less than 10% of revenue) that specializes in protein therapies for hemophilia and other disorders.

Novo Nordisk's Current Market Status

With a volume of 8,572,808, the price of NVO is down -1.65% at $65.36.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days.

What The Experts Say On Novo Nordisk

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $64.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from BMO Capital lowers its rating to Market Perform with a new price target of $64.

Latest Ratings for NVO

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 BMO Capital Downgrades Outperform Market Perform Jan 2025 UBS Upgrades Sell Buy Dec 2024 BMO Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform

