Looking At Northrop Grumman's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NOC usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Northrop Grumman. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 77% leaning bullish and 11% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $198,593, and 6 are calls, amounting to $397,180.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $400.0 and $510.0 for Northrop Grumman, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Northrop Grumman's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Northrop Grumman's whale activity within a strike price range from $400.0 to $510.0 in the last 30 days.

Northrop Grumman Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NOC CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $14.8 $13.8 $14.6 $475.00 $219.0K 74 178 NOC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $26.5 $23.0 $25.77 $500.00 $107.6K 106 83 NOC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $60.8 $56.4 $58.0 $510.00 $58.0K 75 10 NOC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $25.0 $23.3 $25.0 $470.00 $50.0K 304 140 NOC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $35.0 $32.6 $35.0 $500.00 $45.5K 689 25

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp is a diversified company which is aligned in four operating sectors, which also comprise our reportable segments namely Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems and Space Systems. The aerospace segment designs and builds military aircraft, including the F-35, Global Hawk drones, and the B-21 bomber. Defense systems develops artillery, missile systems, and missile defense technologies. Mission systems focuses on radar, navigation, and communication systems, while space systems manufactures satellites, sensors, and rocket motors.

In light of the recent options history for Northrop Grumman, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Northrop Grumman

Currently trading with a volume of 964,250, the NOC's price is up by 1.78%, now at $472.35.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 92 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Northrop Grumman

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $574.2.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Northrop Grumman with a target price of $625. * In a positive move, an analyst from RBC Capital has upgraded their rating to Outperform and adjusted the price target to $575. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Northrop Grumman, targeting a price of $600. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Northrop Grumman with a target price of $550. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $521.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for NOC

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Susquehanna Maintains Positive Positive

